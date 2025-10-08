Left Menu

RBI Governor Advocates for Inclusive Fintech Innovations

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra urged fintech firms to create user-friendly, accessible products to boost India's financial inclusion. At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, he stressed addressing digital frauds and highlighted the Unified Lending Interface's potential for alternative credit models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:29 IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has called upon fintech companies to develop intuitive and accessible products to further India's financial inclusion goals. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Malhotra emphasized the importance of making financial services easy to use, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Malhotra also underscored the need for enhanced measures against the rising threat of digital fraud. He pointed to the fintech industry's success in delivering cost-effective financial services at scale, with nearly 10,000 entities operating in the country.

Highlighting innovation, Malhotra mentioned the Unified Lending Interface's (ULI) role in transforming lending practices through data-driven alternative credit models, mirroring the transformative impact of UPI in payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

