Revolutionary Molecular Architecture: Pioneers Win Nobel Prize

In 2025, scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking work on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These structures offer promising solutions to major global challenges including combating climate change, extracting water from arid environments, and capturing harmful gases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their innovative research in developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These molecular architectures have immense applications, particularly in addressing pressing challenges like climate change and water scarcity.

The Nobel committee highlighted the extraordinary properties of MOFs, with a single sugar-cube-sized unit possessing the same surface area as a football field. This allows for significant amounts of gas storage in minimal space, akin to the magical handbag in Harry Potter, as noted by Olof Ramstrom from the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Besides capturing and converting gases like CO2 using renewable energy, MOFs have extensive potential uses, including filtering 'forever chemicals' from water. The laureates' diverse backgrounds emphasize science's unifying power. As Nobel's legacy continues, the anticipation builds for the next literature laureate announcement this Thursday.

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

