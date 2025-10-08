Revolutionary Molecular Architecture: Pioneers Win Nobel Prize

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their innovative research in developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These molecular architectures have immense applications, particularly in addressing pressing challenges like climate change and water scarcity.

The Nobel committee highlighted the extraordinary properties of MOFs, with a single sugar-cube-sized unit possessing the same surface area as a football field. This allows for significant amounts of gas storage in minimal space, akin to the magical handbag in Harry Potter, as noted by Olof Ramstrom from the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Besides capturing and converting gases like CO2 using renewable energy, MOFs have extensive potential uses, including filtering 'forever chemicals' from water. The laureates' diverse backgrounds emphasize science's unifying power. As Nobel's legacy continues, the anticipation builds for the next literature laureate announcement this Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)