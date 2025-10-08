Assam State Rocked by New Developments in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case

In a significant development, Assamese singer Manas Robin appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday to give a statement concerning the enigmatic death of Zubeen Garg. After his appearance, Robin articulated hope that the documentation will bring forth the underlying motives surrounding Garg's untimely demise.

Robin told reporters, "I provided certain documents to the SIT, which were initially pledged to be made public. The intention is to illuminate the motives behind the tragic loss of Zubeen Garg." He also emphasized that personal beliefs take a backseat to documented proof.

In parallel, the Guwahati local court placed APS officer Sandipan Garg under seven-day police custody. This arrest is part of a broader crackdown as the SIT took five individuals into custody, including event organizer Shyamku Mahanta and Garg's associates. Key forensic reports are anticipated soon as investigations intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)