Akhilesh Yadav Extends Support to Azam Khan Post-Jail

In a show of solidarity, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav visited the residence of Azam Khan on Wednesday, following Khan's release from Sitapur jail. Khan, a former Lok Sabha member, was detained for nearly 23 months due to the Quality Bar land encroachment case.

Yadav, expressing his inability to visit Khan while he was imprisoned, emphasized Khan's enduring influence within the party. "Azam Khan is a senior party figure whose guidance has been invaluable," he stated. Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating charges against Khan and his family.

Highlighting the breadth of legal challenges faced by Khan, Yadav remarked on the unprecedented number of cases filed against his family. The Allahabad High Court recently granted Khan bail, a move that leaves no pending cases against him, according to his lawyer, suggesting his imminent release.

(With inputs from agencies.)