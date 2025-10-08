Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Extends Support to Azam Khan Post-Jail

Akhilesh Yadav visited Azam Khan's residence after his release from Sitapur jail, accusing the BJP of false cases. Khan, lodged for 23 months, was bailed in a land encroachment case. Yadav highlights Khan's importance in the party and vows to fight for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:02 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Extends Support to Azam Khan Post-Jail
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav visits MP Azam Khan's residence to meet him after his release from Sitapur jail (Photo/X/Akhilesh Yadav). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav visited the residence of Azam Khan on Wednesday, following Khan's release from Sitapur jail. Khan, a former Lok Sabha member, was detained for nearly 23 months due to the Quality Bar land encroachment case.

Yadav, expressing his inability to visit Khan while he was imprisoned, emphasized Khan's enduring influence within the party. "Azam Khan is a senior party figure whose guidance has been invaluable," he stated. Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating charges against Khan and his family.

Highlighting the breadth of legal challenges faced by Khan, Yadav remarked on the unprecedented number of cases filed against his family. The Allahabad High Court recently granted Khan bail, a move that leaves no pending cases against him, according to his lawyer, suggesting his imminent release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility Shares Soar on Market Debut

Zelio E-Mobility Shares Soar on Market Debut

 India
2
Congress Prepares for Bihar Elections Amid Alliance Negotiations

Congress Prepares for Bihar Elections Amid Alliance Negotiations

 India
3
Court Dismisses PIL Against 'Team India' Naming Convention

Court Dismisses PIL Against 'Team India' Naming Convention

 India
4
Courier Employee Absconds with Parcels in Mumbai Caper

Courier Employee Absconds with Parcels in Mumbai Caper

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025