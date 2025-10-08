Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Investors Eye Federal Reserve's Next Moves

Wall Street's major indexes opened higher on Wednesday, continuing a recent upward trend. Investors are keenly awaiting signals from Federal Reserve officials regarding future interest rates, which are expected to influence market dynamics in the coming weeks.

Updated: 08-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:06 IST
Wall Street's major indexes made gains at Wednesday's opening, buoyed by investor optimism during a steady market rally. Market participants are closely watching Federal Reserve officials for hints on future interest rate policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 46.3 points, or 0.10%, reaching 46,649.32. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw an increase of 9.3 points, or 0.14%, opening at 6,723.87.

The Nasdaq Composite rose by 64.0 points, or 0.28%, to kick off the morning at 22,852.324. The market's focus remains on the Federal Reserve, as their upcoming decisions could significantly impact the financial landscape.

