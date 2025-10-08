Left Menu

Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi

The Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly will convene from October 27-30 in New Delhi, with around 40 ministers attending. Launched by India and France, the ISA Assembly will focus on accelerating solar energy initiatives, fostering transformative finance, and developing technology and policy roadmaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:25 IST
Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gathering set to influence future solar energy initiatives, around 40 ministers from various countries will participate in the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly from October 27-30 in New Delhi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed the upcoming session as a pivotal moment for the Global South's largest treaty-based intergovernmental organization, which was initiated by India and France at the COP21 in Paris. The assembly will discuss vital issues including unlocking transformative finance, creating technology and policy roadmaps, and fortifying skill ecosystems for an equitable energy transition. This assembly comes just weeks before COP30 in Brazil and aims to solidify solar energy priorities on a global scale.

As India stands as the world's third-largest solar producer with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, Minister Joshi highlighted the impact of solar energy, particularly through initiatives like PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana, benefiting over 20 lakh households. The ISA's strategic focus will include a Catalytic Finance Hub, a Global Capability Centre & Digitisation, Regional & Country-Level Engagement, and a Technology Roadmap & Policy to champion solar energy's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
2
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global
3
Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

 Global
4
Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025