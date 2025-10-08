Global Ministers Unite: Eighth International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi

In a significant gathering set to influence future solar energy initiatives, around 40 ministers from various countries will participate in the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly from October 27-30 in New Delhi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed the upcoming session as a pivotal moment for the Global South's largest treaty-based intergovernmental organization, which was initiated by India and France at the COP21 in Paris. The assembly will discuss vital issues including unlocking transformative finance, creating technology and policy roadmaps, and fortifying skill ecosystems for an equitable energy transition. This assembly comes just weeks before COP30 in Brazil and aims to solidify solar energy priorities on a global scale.

As India stands as the world's third-largest solar producer with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, Minister Joshi highlighted the impact of solar energy, particularly through initiatives like PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana, benefiting over 20 lakh households. The ISA's strategic focus will include a Catalytic Finance Hub, a Global Capability Centre & Digitisation, Regional & Country-Level Engagement, and a Technology Roadmap & Policy to champion solar energy's growth.

