Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty
French bonds showed resilience despite a political crisis, with hopes of a budget agreement calming markets. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned, yet remained optimistic about reaching a budget deal, easing the likelihood of a snap election. Analysts remain cautious, citing France's ongoing large deficit issues.
On Wednesday, French bonds surged ahead of their eurozone counterparts, buoyed by hopes that the country's parliament might finalize a budget by year-end, despite the ongoing political turmoil. This comes as a breath of relief following a turbulent start to the week due to political developments in France and Japan.
Interim Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who resigned Monday, expressed optimism regarding a potential budget deal by year's end, which would decrease the chances of a snap election. This news drove France's 10-year bond yield to its lowest point since mid-September, dropping 5 basis points to 3.52%.
Meanwhile, German bonds also saw a decrease, with the 10-year yield down by 3 bps to 2.679%, narrowing the yield gap with French bonds to 84 bps. Analysts remain cautious, attributing the shifts to short covering amid France's persistent deficit challenges. In contrast, Germany saw unexpected declines in industrial output due to the automotive industry's struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French PM Sebastien Lecornu's Upcoming Speech and Political Discussions
Global Financial Markets in Flux Amidst Political Turmoil and Economic Uncertainty
Sebastien Lecornu's Last-Ditch Political Talks: Focus on Budget and New Caledonia
Canada's Trade Turbulence: August Deficit Soars Amid Export Decline
Canada's Trade Deficit Widens in August Amid Export Struggles