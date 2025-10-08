Left Menu

Religare Executives Charged in Rs 179.54 Crore ESOP Scam

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Rashmi Saluja, former executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises, and others for a Rs 179.54 crore scam involving the Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The case, based on a scheduled offence filed by Mumbai's Matunga police, highlights manipulation aimed at obstructing a takeover by the Burman family.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially charged former Religare Enterprises executive chairperson Rashmi Saluja in a Rs 179.54 crore scandal related to the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The chargesheet names Saluja as the main orchestrator of a conspiracy executed in collaboration with former executives and associates.

Also implicated in the chargesheet submitted to a PMLA court in Mumbai are Nitin Aggarwal, Nishant Singhal, Pratap Venugopal, and Vaibhav Gawli. The ED's case stems from a scheduled offence registered by Mumbai's Matunga police under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), initially unearthed during another investigation.

The charges allege the manipulation was partly intended to block a takeover bid by the Burman family, ensuring the accused retained control and reaped financial benefits, including illicit ESOPs. The ED claims the unlawful scheme demonstrates a flagrant breach of corporate governance, driven by personal and professional enrichment goals.

