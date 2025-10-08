Vande Bharat Express Set to Revolutionize Travel Between Ernakulam and Bengaluru

The Indian Railways is on the brink of a significant upgrade as Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealed plans to launch the Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru by mid-November. Vaishnaw confirmed the announcement following a virtual meeting with BJP's Kerala team, which included a key proposal from Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Through a post on the social media platform X, Vaishnaw expressed his satisfaction over the inclusion of Rajeev Chandrasekhar's proposal. He also disclosed the introduction of 488 special festive trains to streamline travel across Kerala, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing travel efficiency in the region.

Further broadening the scope of India's rail network, Vaishnaw announced the approval of four extensive railway projects, spanning 894 km across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. The projects aim to bolster critical railway corridors, facilitating improved passenger and freight movement nationwide.

