Bihar's Political Battleground Heats Up: Elections Loom Amidst Controversy

As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections, political figures clash over leadership. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed criticizes CM Nitish Kumar, while Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan asserts the NDA's advantage. The state gears up for polls amid rising themes of unemployment and healthcare concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:09 IST
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the CM's image in the upcoming assembly election could remind voters of pressing issues like unemployment and inadequate healthcare. Jawed claims that using Kumar's image will highlight ongoing struggles for citizens who seek employment and medical services outside the state.

The Congress has cleared 25 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, with additional names under review. This announcement follows Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh's confident proclamation that the NDA is set to retain power under Kumar's leadership. Singh anticipates a victorious outcome for the NDA post the elections on November 6 and November 11, with results on November 14.

While Ranjan took a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's aspirations, likening them to 'Mungrilal's dreams,' the political stage is set for a heated contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, comprising RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM, and VIP. The election commission has scheduled polls for Bihar's 243 Assembly seats in two phases, alongside a country-wide Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. The outcome will significantly impact Bihar's political landscape.

