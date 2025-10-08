Delhi University VC, Indian VP Discuss Future of Higher Education
The Vice Chancellor of Delhi University met with India's Vice President, who is also the University's Chancellor, to discuss quality research initiatives. Highlighting the university's historical excellence and global standing, they emphasized the importance of research, sports facilities, and campaigning against addiction among students.
During a pivotal meeting, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Professor Yogesh Singh, engaged with Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, who serves as the ex officio Chancellor. The discussion on Wednesday centered around the necessity of enhancing research initiatives that resonate with the current global and national contexts.
Professor Singh outlined the university's historical significance stretching over a century, its national and international acclaim, and progress in student enrollment, particularly the rising enrollment of women. He emphasized the importance of high-quality education and the infrastructure supporting both physical and digital advancement.
The Vice President expressed approval of the university's direction and stressed the urgent need for anti-addiction campaigns among students. He also highlighted the importance of providing robust sports facilities and urged the teaching staff to embed research-focused education to nurture India's future leaders.
