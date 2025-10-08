Bihar NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Progress Amid Unity Claims

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan stated on Wednesday that seat-sharing talks within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar are progressing effectively, despite reports suggesting his unhappiness with the process. Paswan assured that the right decision will be announced at the appropriate time.

Paswan emphasized, "The discussions are going well, and I am confident the right decision will be made at the right time... Once talks are concluded, details will be shared promptly." His focus, he said, is on making Bihar and its residents his priority.

Echoing Paswan's sentiments, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary proclaimed the NDA remains "completely united." Choudhary confirmed the cordial nature of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions among alliance members, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Despite the unified front, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi posted a cryptic message hinting at dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, key NDA leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, convened a BJP Election Committee meeting in Patna, expressing optimism for forming the next government in Bihar.

Maurya confidently stated that no party leaders, including Manjhi and Paswan, are discontent with the seat-sharing arrangements. Final decisions will be communicated post-discussion. The Election Commission has scheduled Bihar's Assembly elections for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

The electorate count for these elections is finalized at 7.42 crore, a reduction from the initial 7.89 crore. The commission clarified that 65 lakh voters were removed following a revision of the draft list.

