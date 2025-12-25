Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: Energizing BNP Ahead of Elections

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made a significant homecoming on Thursday after over 17 years in self-exile, receiving a warm welcome from supporters. This move is seen as a catalyst for energizing BNP workers ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.

Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is a leading candidate for the upcoming polls, standing against the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami. This return occurs amid political turmoil following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which has destabilized current political conditions.

The BNP remains a strong contender to capture power as the Awami League, headed by former PM Hasina, is barred from contesting. Rahman's return has also surfaced amid tense Bangladesh-India relations, with security measures heightened in Dhaka to ensure his safety.

