Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: Energizing BNP Ahead of Elections

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, returns home after 17 years, energizing party supporters for the February elections. Amidst political unrest and strained India-Bangladesh relations, Rahman's arrival coincides with intense security measures and significant political shifts, energizing the BNP campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:02 IST
  • Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made a significant homecoming on Thursday after over 17 years in self-exile, receiving a warm welcome from supporters. This move is seen as a catalyst for energizing BNP workers ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.

Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is a leading candidate for the upcoming polls, standing against the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami. This return occurs amid political turmoil following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which has destabilized current political conditions.

The BNP remains a strong contender to capture power as the Awami League, headed by former PM Hasina, is barred from contesting. Rahman's return has also surfaced amid tense Bangladesh-India relations, with security measures heightened in Dhaka to ensure his safety.

