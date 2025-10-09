Drone Strikes Ignite Volgograd: Fuel and Energy Facilities Ablaze

Drone strikes have ignited fires at fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Volgograd region, according to Governor Andrei Bocharov. The attack, reported on Thursday, has prompted urgent firefighting efforts.

Governor Bocharov emphasized that firefighting teams are currently engaged in extinguishing the flames triggered by the drone incursion. The attack highlights ongoing regional tensions and the necessity for heightened security measures.

Russia's defense ministry revealed that air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, with nine targeted specifically at the Volgograd region.

(With inputs from agencies.)