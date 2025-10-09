Left Menu

Drone Strikes Ignite Volgograd: Fuel and Energy Facilities Ablaze

Drone attacks in Russia's Volgograd region ignited fires at fuel and energy facilities. Governor Andrei Bocharov confirmed the incidents. Firefighters are actively working to control the flames. Russia's defense ministry reported intercepting and destroying 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, with nine targeted in the Volgograd area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:45 IST
Drone Strikes Ignite Volgograd: Fuel and Energy Facilities Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Drone strikes have ignited fires at fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Volgograd region, according to Governor Andrei Bocharov. The attack, reported on Thursday, has prompted urgent firefighting efforts.

Governor Bocharov emphasized that firefighting teams are currently engaged in extinguishing the flames triggered by the drone incursion. The attack highlights ongoing regional tensions and the necessity for heightened security measures.

Russia's defense ministry revealed that air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, with nine targeted specifically at the Volgograd region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
2
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
3
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025