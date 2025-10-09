CropLife India Leadership and the Path to a Trillion-Dollar Agricultural Economy

Ankur Aggarwal has been re-elected as Chairman of CropLife India, an association representing major players in the crop science sector. Additionally, Bayer CropScience's Mohan Babu and Rallis India's Gyanendra Shukla have been appointed as vice chairmen, strengthening the leadership team.

CropLife India represents over 70% of the industry's business, contributing to global market presence. Despite substantial exports, India continues to suffer from annual crop losses due to pests and diseases, which cost nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

Aggarwal emphasizes the importance of innovation and integrated pest management to minimize losses and propel India towards a USD 1 trillion agricultural economy. This approach aims to boost farmer incomes and enhance crop protection efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)