Left Menu

CropLife India Leadership and the Path to a Trillion-Dollar Agricultural Economy

CropLife India re-elects Ankur Aggarwal as Chairman, with top leaders from Bayer CropScience and Rallis India joining the executive team. Aggarwal advocates for innovation and stewardship to mitigate crop losses in India. The association represents a significant share of the global crop science market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:18 IST
CropLife India Leadership and the Path to a Trillion-Dollar Agricultural Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ankur Aggarwal has been re-elected as Chairman of CropLife India, an association representing major players in the crop science sector. Additionally, Bayer CropScience's Mohan Babu and Rallis India's Gyanendra Shukla have been appointed as vice chairmen, strengthening the leadership team.

CropLife India represents over 70% of the industry's business, contributing to global market presence. Despite substantial exports, India continues to suffer from annual crop losses due to pests and diseases, which cost nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

Aggarwal emphasizes the importance of innovation and integrated pest management to minimize losses and propel India towards a USD 1 trillion agricultural economy. This approach aims to boost farmer incomes and enhance crop protection efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACB Nabs Corrupt Officials Amidst Rising Bribery Scandals

ACB Nabs Corrupt Officials Amidst Rising Bribery Scandals

 India
2
Political Storm in Pune: Accusations Fly Over Gangster Links

Political Storm in Pune: Accusations Fly Over Gangster Links

 India
3
Czech Political Shift: Babis's New Stance on Ukraine Aid

Czech Political Shift: Babis's New Stance on Ukraine Aid

 Global
4
Eurogroup President Confident Amid France's Political Crisis

Eurogroup President Confident Amid France's Political Crisis

 Luxembourg

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025