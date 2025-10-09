Uttar Pradesh Commission Empowers Female Inmates with Karva Chauth Celebration

The Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative allowing female inmates across the state's district jails to celebrate Karva Chauth with their husbands. This move, announced on Thursday, is set to take place on October 10.

Under the provisions of Section 9 of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission (Amendment) Act, 2013, this decision empowers the commission to ensure that women retain their emotional and familial rights, even while incarcerated. The official statement underlines the importance of these rights despite imprisonment.

Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan emphasized that Karva Chauth is a festival of love and devotion. The initiative aims to uphold the spirit of affection and emotional connection within prison confines, reflecting the commission's dedication to safeguarding both the legal and emotional rights of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)