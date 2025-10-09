Crompton's Solar Surge: A Milestone in India's Green Energy Evolution
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has achieved a significant breakthrough by securing its first major solar rooftop order in Telangana, representing a strategic expansion into India's burgeoning solar market. This move aligns with its broader goals of enhancing its Total Addressable Market and advancing sustainability in the energy sector.
- Country:
- India
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has marked a historic milestone by securing its first major solar rooftop contract in Telangana valued at INR 52 Crs. This underscores Crompton's drive towards sustainable energy solutions, leveraging its established brand and distribution network to capitalize on a rapidly expanding solar market.
This strategic entry positions Crompton as a potential leader in the solar energy sector, aligning with its broader strategy to expand its Total Addressable Market from INR 75,000-1 Lakh Crore to INR 2 Lakh Crore, by tapping into a combined solar market opportunity of INR 40,000–INR 50,000 Crs.
Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, expressed the transformative potential of solar rooftops for India's energy landscape, highlighting Crompton's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company aims to significantly impact India's green transition, leveraging its brand strength and distribution reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Crompton
- solar
- rooftop
- renewable
- energy
- India
- growth
- sustainability
- TAM
- distribution
ALSO READ
Pioneering Water Stewardship: India Water & Rivers Forum 2025 Sets New Milestone
LG Electronics India's Blockbuster IPO: A Historic 54.02x Subscription Success
Tanish Arora: India's Ultimate Bartender Champion Shines
Tata Elxsi Navigates Decline with Overseas Growth Boost
India's Legal Commitment: Safeguarding Security and Promoting Global Stability