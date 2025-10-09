Crompton's Solar Surge: A Milestone in India's Green Energy Evolution

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has marked a historic milestone by securing its first major solar rooftop contract in Telangana valued at INR 52 Crs. This underscores Crompton's drive towards sustainable energy solutions, leveraging its established brand and distribution network to capitalize on a rapidly expanding solar market.

This strategic entry positions Crompton as a potential leader in the solar energy sector, aligning with its broader strategy to expand its Total Addressable Market from INR 75,000-1 Lakh Crore to INR 2 Lakh Crore, by tapping into a combined solar market opportunity of INR 40,000–INR 50,000 Crs.

Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, expressed the transformative potential of solar rooftops for India's energy landscape, highlighting Crompton's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company aims to significantly impact India's green transition, leveraging its brand strength and distribution reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)