Left Menu

Crompton's Solar Surge: A Milestone in India's Green Energy Evolution

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has achieved a significant breakthrough by securing its first major solar rooftop order in Telangana, representing a strategic expansion into India's burgeoning solar market. This move aligns with its broader goals of enhancing its Total Addressable Market and advancing sustainability in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:11 IST
Crompton's Solar Surge: A Milestone in India's Green Energy Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has marked a historic milestone by securing its first major solar rooftop contract in Telangana valued at INR 52 Crs. This underscores Crompton's drive towards sustainable energy solutions, leveraging its established brand and distribution network to capitalize on a rapidly expanding solar market.

This strategic entry positions Crompton as a potential leader in the solar energy sector, aligning with its broader strategy to expand its Total Addressable Market from INR 75,000-1 Lakh Crore to INR 2 Lakh Crore, by tapping into a combined solar market opportunity of INR 40,000–INR 50,000 Crs.

Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, expressed the transformative potential of solar rooftops for India's energy landscape, highlighting Crompton's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company aims to significantly impact India's green transition, leveraging its brand strength and distribution reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

 Global
3
Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

 India
4
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025