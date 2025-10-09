European Stocks Stall Amid Market Jitters and Geopolitical Tensions
European stocks halted their rally as banking shares weighed heavily, amid growing market correction concerns. Despite Wall Street hitting new peaks, investor anxiety persisted due to geopolitical issues and U.S. data shortages. Safe-haven demand boosted gold past $4,000 as uncertainty loomed large over global markets.
European stocks hit the brakes on Thursday with the FTSE 100 being pulled down by banking shares, stirring concerns about potential market corrections.
Wall Street, however, reached record highs, thriving on technology stock optimism. Yet, the U.S. government shutdown and geopolitical risks in Japan and France injected nervousness among investors, driving gold past the $4,000 mark.
Market experts predict a fragile mood, with fears of significant corrections in the U.S. stock market due to geopolitical tensions and governmental financial issues. The possibility of change in French leadership and a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas further fueled investor caution.
