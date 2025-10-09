Left Menu

European Stocks Stall Amid Market Jitters and Geopolitical Tensions

European stocks halted their rally as banking shares weighed heavily, amid growing market correction concerns. Despite Wall Street hitting new peaks, investor anxiety persisted due to geopolitical issues and U.S. data shortages. Safe-haven demand boosted gold past $4,000 as uncertainty loomed large over global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks hit the brakes on Thursday with the FTSE 100 being pulled down by banking shares, stirring concerns about potential market corrections.

Wall Street, however, reached record highs, thriving on technology stock optimism. Yet, the U.S. government shutdown and geopolitical risks in Japan and France injected nervousness among investors, driving gold past the $4,000 mark.

Market experts predict a fragile mood, with fears of significant corrections in the U.S. stock market due to geopolitical tensions and governmental financial issues. The possibility of change in French leadership and a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas further fueled investor caution.

