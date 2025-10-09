Market Jitters: Federal Reserve Signals and Stock Movements

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Thursday as investors awaited crucial comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, seeking guidance on the central bank's approach to inflation control versus labor market support.

The Fed's September meeting minutes revealed enduring inflation worries, which could hinder aggressive interest-rate cuts anticipated by markets. "Central bankers are still paying lip service to their inflation mandates," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, highlighting the delicate balance policymakers face.

Despite healthy equity resilience, any indication of a hawkish stance from Powell could weigh on the markets. Key speeches from other Fed officials, and subdued economic indicators owing to the government shutdown, add layers of complexity to market forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)