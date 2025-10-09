Left Menu

Market Jitters: Federal Reserve Signals and Stock Movements

U.S. stock index futures remained subdued as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's input on inflation and labor market strategies. Minutes from the recent Fed meeting showed persistent inflation concerns, complicating anticipated interest-rate cuts. Meanwhile, significant market movements were noted across equities, influenced by both company earnings and geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:05 IST
Market Jitters: Federal Reserve Signals and Stock Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Thursday as investors awaited crucial comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, seeking guidance on the central bank's approach to inflation control versus labor market support.

The Fed's September meeting minutes revealed enduring inflation worries, which could hinder aggressive interest-rate cuts anticipated by markets. "Central bankers are still paying lip service to their inflation mandates," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, highlighting the delicate balance policymakers face.

Despite healthy equity resilience, any indication of a hawkish stance from Powell could weigh on the markets. Key speeches from other Fed officials, and subdued economic indicators owing to the government shutdown, add layers of complexity to market forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

 Global
2
Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

 Greece
3
India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sciences to renewable energy and more: UK PM Keir Starmer.

India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sc...

 Global
4
Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025