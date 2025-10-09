Left Menu

Stalemate at Zaporizhzhia: Future of Nuclear Power Plant in Limbo

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated there are currently no grounds to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine due to lack of external power. Despite Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom's preparations, the plant remains reliant on reserve generators following the destruction of its external power line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:20 IST
Stalemate at Zaporizhzhia: Future of Nuclear Power Plant in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent statement, Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, declared that reactivating the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remains improbable at present. As reported by the Interfax news agency, Ryabkov emphasized the necessity of an external power source for any such action.

The nuclear facility is currently dependent on reserve generators after the external power line was destroyed due to ongoing hostilities in the region.

Despite these circumstances, Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom had earlier announced its intention to prepare for the plant's restart, though the timing remains uncertain in the absence of stable power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

 Global
2
Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

 Greece
3
India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sciences to renewable energy and more: UK PM Keir Starmer.

India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sc...

 Global
4
Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025