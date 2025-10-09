Stalemate at Zaporizhzhia: Future of Nuclear Power Plant in Limbo

In a recent statement, Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, declared that reactivating the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remains improbable at present. As reported by the Interfax news agency, Ryabkov emphasized the necessity of an external power source for any such action.

The nuclear facility is currently dependent on reserve generators after the external power line was destroyed due to ongoing hostilities in the region.

Despite these circumstances, Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom had earlier announced its intention to prepare for the plant's restart, though the timing remains uncertain in the absence of stable power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)