Stalemate at Zaporizhzhia: Future of Nuclear Power Plant in Limbo
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated there are currently no grounds to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine due to lack of external power. Despite Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom's preparations, the plant remains reliant on reserve generators following the destruction of its external power line.
In a recent statement, Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, declared that reactivating the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remains improbable at present. As reported by the Interfax news agency, Ryabkov emphasized the necessity of an external power source for any such action.
The nuclear facility is currently dependent on reserve generators after the external power line was destroyed due to ongoing hostilities in the region.
Despite these circumstances, Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom had earlier announced its intention to prepare for the plant's restart, though the timing remains uncertain in the absence of stable power infrastructure.
