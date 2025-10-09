UK-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Collaboration

During a pivotal visit to Mumbai, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscored the transformative potential of their recent trade deal to enhance commercial ties between the two nations.

The agreement, finalized in July, aims to cut tariffs on key goods such as textiles, whisky, and cars, pledging a staggering £25.5 billion boost to trade by 2040. Starmer's visit, accompanied by a significant business, culture, and university delegation, marks a robust push to harness the deal's potential swiftly.

In a demonstration of this burgeoning partnership, the UK unveiled a £1.3 billion investment from 64 Indian companies and signed defense contracts, despite some diplomatic divergences over international issues. Further collaborations include the establishment of innovation centers and defense industry guilds, promising a new era of cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)