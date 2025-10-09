Left Menu

Moneta Money Bank Proposes Extraordinary Dividend

Moneta Money Bank has announced its plan to propose an extraordinary dividend of CZK 4 per share. This proposal will be discussed at a general meeting scheduled for November 14. Further updates on the company's financial decisions are expected as the date approaches.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

