Efforts Underway to Restore Power at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is working to restore external electricity to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after recent outages. This involves consultations with Russia and Ukraine, as confirmed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, through the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna-1 lines.

Updated: 09-10-2025 21:10 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has initiated a critical process to restore external electricity to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The move follows frequent disruptions during the military conflict and ongoing efforts to resolve the site's recent power shortages.

Intensive consultations have been held between the IAEA, Russia, and Ukraine to address these issues. As part of the solution, the re-establishment of off-site power will involve the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna-1 lines.

This development was confirmed by IAEA's chief, Rafael Grossi, who announced the progress in a post on X, highlighting the agency's commitment to navigating energy stability amid ongoing tensions.

