Bihar Opposition Pledges Guaranteed Government Jobs for All

Bihar's political landscape took a significant turn as Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad endorsed a bold electoral promise by Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition. Yadav announced a sweeping plan to provide government jobs for every household in Bihar, contingent upon a victory of his Mahagathbandhan coalition in the upcoming state elections.

In a statement to ANI, Ahmad emphasized that the decision reflects a unified stance within the Mahagathbandhan coalition, asserting, 'We will do it together.' The proposal promises that within 20 days of forming their government, a law will be enacted to ensure government jobs for families across Bihar.

Yadav outlined a timeline where, within 20 months, every family in the state would receive a government job. He underscored this initiative as a step towards economic justice, rooted in substantial research and preparation. Criticizing the existing NDA government in Bihar as a 'copycat' regime, Yadav assured that his promises are backed by serious intent and thorough analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)