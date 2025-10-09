Left Menu

Bihar Opposition Pledges Guaranteed Government Jobs for All

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad backs Tejashwi Yadav's promise of government jobs for every Bihar household if the Mahagathbandhan wins the state elections. Within 20 months of governance, no family will be jobless, a vision rooted in research and determination to deliver economic justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:51 IST
Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape took a significant turn as Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad endorsed a bold electoral promise by Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition. Yadav announced a sweeping plan to provide government jobs for every household in Bihar, contingent upon a victory of his Mahagathbandhan coalition in the upcoming state elections.

In a statement to ANI, Ahmad emphasized that the decision reflects a unified stance within the Mahagathbandhan coalition, asserting, 'We will do it together.' The proposal promises that within 20 days of forming their government, a law will be enacted to ensure government jobs for families across Bihar.

Yadav outlined a timeline where, within 20 months, every family in the state would receive a government job. He underscored this initiative as a step towards economic justice, rooted in substantial research and preparation. Criticizing the existing NDA government in Bihar as a 'copycat' regime, Yadav assured that his promises are backed by serious intent and thorough analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

