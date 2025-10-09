Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

On Thursday, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan made a bold declaration dismissing any possibility of Palestinians disarming. In a statement that reflects the persistent tension in the region, Hamdan emphasized the essential roles that weapons and resistance play in the Palestinian struggle for sovereignty.

The comments come as discussions about peace and security continue to be at the forefront of international diplomatic efforts. Hamdan's statements underline a significant roadblock to any negotiation process, with resistance viewed as non-negotiable by the group.

This stance illustrates the complex and enduring conflict that has gripped the region, highlighting the deep-rooted issues and differing perspectives that fuel ongoing violence and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)