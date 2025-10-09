Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official
Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, declared that Palestinians would not consider disarming, emphasizing the necessity for weapons and resistance as integral to their struggle.
On Thursday, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan made a bold declaration dismissing any possibility of Palestinians disarming. In a statement that reflects the persistent tension in the region, Hamdan emphasized the essential roles that weapons and resistance play in the Palestinian struggle for sovereignty.
The comments come as discussions about peace and security continue to be at the forefront of international diplomatic efforts. Hamdan's statements underline a significant roadblock to any negotiation process, with resistance viewed as non-negotiable by the group.
This stance illustrates the complex and enduring conflict that has gripped the region, highlighting the deep-rooted issues and differing perspectives that fuel ongoing violence and instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Palestinians
- Osama Hamdan
- disarming
- resistance
- weapons
- conflict
- sovereignty
- tension
- negotiation
ALSO READ
A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict
Cuban Protestors Rally Against Gaza Conflict, Challenge U.S. Role
Kremlin Aide Ushakov's Contradictory Comments on Ukraine Conflict Resolution
Discussed Russia-Ukraine conflict with PM Modi and looked at outcome both of us want - focus on ending the conflict: UK PM Keir Starmer.
On Ukraine conflict and Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.