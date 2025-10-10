Left Menu

Brazil's Coffee Exports Face Significant Decline in September

Brazilian coffee exports dropped by 18% in September, with a total of 3.45 million 60-kg bags shipped, according to Cecafe. While arabica bean exports decreased by 10%, robusta exports diminished by 47%. Total coffee exports, including industrialized variants, also fell 18%, reaching 3.75 million bags.

Brazilian green coffee exports have seen a significant decline, dropping 18% in September compared to the same period last year, according to data from local exporters' group Cecafe.

In total, Brazil shipped 3.45 million 60-kg bags of green coffee, with arabica bean exports down 10%, totaling 2.97 million bags.

Robusta coffee exports experienced an even sharper decline, plummeting 47% to approximately 489,700 bags. Including industrialized coffee products, such as instant and roasted varieties, Brazil's total coffee exports were down 18%, reaching 3.75 million bags.

