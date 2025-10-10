U.S. Treasury Denies Argentina Bailout Allegations

In a move to address mounting speculations, the U.S. Treasury Secretary clarified on Thursday that the Trump administration's financial assistance to Argentina is not a bailout. The Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund is not transferring money directly to Buenos Aires, as per official statements.

Scott Bessent, speaking on Fox News, emphasized that the U.S. intervention involved purchasing Argentine pesos on the open market. A framework deal for a $20 billion currency swap line with Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, was also finalized.

Bessent commented that the Exchange Stabilization Fund has historically remained profitable, projecting similar outcomes with this venture. He noted that the Argentine peso is currently undervalued, indicating room for potential recovery in value.