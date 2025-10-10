Left Menu

Health Industry Updates: Controversies and Developments

Recent health news includes MercadoLibre's entry into Brazil's online pharmaceutical market, New York City's lawsuit against social media platforms over alleged addiction issues in children, and India identifying three toxic cough syrups post-child fatalities. Other highlights are AstraZeneca's U.S. facility expansion and a decline in U.S. sugar demand affecting beet farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:27 IST
Latin American e-commerce leader MercadoLibre is expanding its business portfolio into Brazil's lucrative online pharmaceutical sector. The company, already established in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia for medicine sales, sees this move as tapping into Brazil's billion-dollar market potential.

In a significant legal development, New York City has initiated a lawsuit against major social media companies, including Meta Platforms and Alphabet, accusing them of contributing to a mental health crisis among children. This legal action reflects increasing scrutiny on digital platforms regarding their societal impact.

The Indian government, reacting to the tragic deaths of 17 children, has labeled three locally manufactured cough syrups as toxic. The World Health Organization has pointed out regulatory oversights in India's pharmaceutical sector, prompting a deeper investigation into product safety measures.

