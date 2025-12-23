Amethi MP Demands Action Amid Cough Syrup Controversy

In Amethi, Congress leader and local MP Kishori Lal Sharma has called for strict action in the contentious cough syrup case. He urged the Uttar Pradesh government to prioritize public safety over political maneuvering.

Sharma criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making inappropriate remarks during the state's recent assembly session, indicating that such rhetoric undermines the decorum necessary for governance.

During a public interaction in Gauriganj, Sharma addressed community concerns and emphasized the importance of voter list updates. Asserting the trust of Amethi's citizens, he pledged to solve local issues and strengthen the Congress party's organizational efforts.

