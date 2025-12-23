Amethi MP Demands Action Amid Cough Syrup Controversy
Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma urges Uttar Pradesh to avoid politics in the cough syrup case, emphasizing its seriousness for public health. He criticizes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inappropriate remarks against opposition leaders and focuses on resolving local issues, urging updates to the voter list.
- Country:
- India
In Amethi, Congress leader and local MP Kishori Lal Sharma has called for strict action in the contentious cough syrup case. He urged the Uttar Pradesh government to prioritize public safety over political maneuvering.
Sharma criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making inappropriate remarks during the state's recent assembly session, indicating that such rhetoric undermines the decorum necessary for governance.
During a public interaction in Gauriganj, Sharma addressed community concerns and emphasized the importance of voter list updates. Asserting the trust of Amethi's citizens, he pledged to solve local issues and strengthen the Congress party's organizational efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electoral Purification Drive: Ensuring Accurate Voter Lists in Uttar Pradesh
Massive Voter List Removal Sparks Concerns Across India
Kerala's Voter List Revamp: Over 24 Lakh Names Removed
Massive Voter List Overhaul in Kerala: 24 Lakh Names Removed
Congress opposing revision of voter lists as it is only concerned with grabbing power, alleges PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.