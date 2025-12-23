Left Menu

Amethi MP Demands Action Amid Cough Syrup Controversy

Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma urges Uttar Pradesh to avoid politics in the cough syrup case, emphasizing its seriousness for public health. He criticizes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inappropriate remarks against opposition leaders and focuses on resolving local issues, urging updates to the voter list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:50 IST
Kishori Lal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In Amethi, Congress leader and local MP Kishori Lal Sharma has called for strict action in the contentious cough syrup case. He urged the Uttar Pradesh government to prioritize public safety over political maneuvering.

Sharma criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making inappropriate remarks during the state's recent assembly session, indicating that such rhetoric undermines the decorum necessary for governance.

During a public interaction in Gauriganj, Sharma addressed community concerns and emphasized the importance of voter list updates. Asserting the trust of Amethi's citizens, he pledged to solve local issues and strengthen the Congress party's organizational efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

