Left Menu

IMF Explores New Financial Pathway for Kenya

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assessed Kenya's economic situation to discuss a potential new program after the expiration of the previous $3.6 billion deal. Key discussions focused on enhancing fiscal policy credibility, public finance sustainability, and minimizing risks. Continuing talks are set to occur at the upcoming IMF Annual Meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:44 IST
IMF Explores New Financial Pathway for Kenya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged on Friday that its staff recently concluded a visit to Kenya to assess the country's macroeconomic status and discuss potential reforms for a new financial program.

A statement from the IMF emphasized the importance of priorities such as enhancing fiscal policy credibility, ensuring sustainable management of public finances and debt, and reducing fiscal, financial, and external sector risks. Discussions with Kenyan officials are set to continue during the forthcoming IMF Annual Meetings, the IMF added.

Kenya's previous $3.6 billion program with the IMF expired earlier this year. Some financial analysts and officials believe a new program with a loan component is necessary for Kenya to stabilize its external debt obligations.

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025