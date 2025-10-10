Left Menu

Chandigarh Police File FIR Against Senior Haryana Officers Amid Allegations of Harassment

An FIR has been filed against Haryana's DGP and Rohtak's SP following the death of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. The complaint alleges systematic caste-based harassment led to his suicide. His widow claims a conspiracy to falsely implicate him, citing an eight-page suicide note detailing discrimination. Police are investigating.

10-10-2025

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya. The action follows a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, whose husband, IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, was found dead in Chandigarh.

The FIR, lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, accuses the senior officers of abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment. Mrs. Kumar alleges her husband faced prolonged discrimination, which ultimately led to his tragic end.

Puran Kumar's widow further contends that a conspiracy involving a false FIR against her husband's staff aimed to implicate him. An eight-page suicide note reportedly lists instances of harassment by senior officers, prompting her plea for the immediate arrest of the accused. The Chandigarh Police have commenced an investigation, with Inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana leading the probe.

