Tragic Murder in Sirathu: Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

A harrowing incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sirathu as a woman was brutally murdered, her throat slit by the suspect, Balbeer Singh Patel. Local police swiftly launched an investigation, relying on CCTV footage to track and arrest the accused following a confrontation.

Sirathu Circle Officer Satendra Tiwari stated that the police collected crucial evidence, including the murder weapon, the victim's mobile phone, and a motorcycle, from Patel's possession. Tiwari reported that on October 8, the suspect executed the crime, driven by personal motives linked to a past romantic relationship with the victim.

During the arrest, Patel fired at the police, who retaliated, resulting in a leg wound for the suspect. He is currently hospitalized and will be presented in court soon. As the authorities continue their investigation, they aim to bring justice for this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)