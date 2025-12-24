Tragedy Strikes: Libya Army Chief's Fatal Plane Crash Goes Under Investigation

A private jet en route from Ankara to Tripoli crashed after reporting an electrical malfunction, according to Turkey's head of communications. The Dassault Falcon 50 jet, with Libya's army chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, on board, requested emergency landing shortly before the crash on Tuesday.

Eight people, including three crew members, died in the crash, authorities in Libya and Turkey confirmed. Despite efforts by air traffic control to redirect the aircraft to Esenboga Airport, the plane disappeared from radar while descending, losing contact shortly thereafter.

Search and rescue operations led by Turkey's Interior Ministry located the wreckage near Kesikkavak village. Investigations, involving all relevant authorities, are underway. The jet's leasing details and technical history are under scrutiny to uncover the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)