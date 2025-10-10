Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege
A Russian attack on Kyiv damaged energy sites and disrupted essential services, leaving thousands without power. In Zaporizhzhia, missile strikes killed a child and injured several. Authorities are working to restore power amid continued assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as winter looms in the conflict-stricken region.
A significant Russian assault on central Kyiv ignited a fire in a high-rise apartment building and targeted energy locations, cutting power to parts of the capital early on Friday, according to officials.
In Zaporizhzhia, drones and missiles struck 12 apartment buildings, resulting in the death of a seven-year-old boy and injuring four others, regional authorities reported. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed injuries to 12 people, with eight hospitalized. Power outages and water supply disruptions were reported in districts along the Dnipro River.
Images circulating online displayed apartments ablaze, with firefighters responding. Fragments from downed drones impacted several city areas. Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk disclosed that Russian forces hit energy infrastructure. Restoration efforts are underway to mitigate the impact, though around 28,000 families in the Kyiv region remained without power. Critical services depended on generators, and damage extended to Poltava, leaving another 17,000 without electricity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
