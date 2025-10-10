Kyiv's Electricity Restored after Nighttime Assault

Power has been restored to 270,000 consumers in Kyiv after Russian attacks disrupted electricity supply, according to Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Blasts were heard throughout the night, causing many residents to wake up without power following an extensive overnight air assault targeting Ukraine's energy system.

While Hrynchuk confirmed the restoration, she did not detail the total number of consumers initially affected by the outage.

(With inputs from agencies.)