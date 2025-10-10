Kyiv's Electricity Restored after Nighttime Assault
Power has been restored to 270,000 Kyiv consumers after Russian attacks disrupted supply. Explosions were heard overnight, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk reported the restoration but did not specify the total number of those initially affected.
Power has been restored to 270,000 consumers in Kyiv after Russian attacks disrupted electricity supply, according to Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.
Blasts were heard throughout the night, causing many residents to wake up without power following an extensive overnight air assault targeting Ukraine's energy system.
While Hrynchuk confirmed the restoration, she did not detail the total number of consumers initially affected by the outage.
