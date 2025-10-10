Left Menu

Power Outage in Kharkiv: Russia Targets Energy Infrastructure

A Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv region has resulted in over 200,000 consumers without power, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack is part of ongoing hostilities in the frontline area, which includes Ukraine's second-largest city, frequently targeted in the conflict.

In a dire development for Ukraine's Kharkiv region, over 200,000 consumers have been plunged into darkness following a Russian assault on the area's energy infrastructure. The attack, reported by the public broadcaster Suspilne, underscores the ongoing hostilities in the region, known for its strategic significance.

Oleh Syniehubov, the local governor, disclosed the details of the incident, which occurred overnight, leaving a significant portion of the population without power. The damage represents another significant blow to the area's already strained resources.

This frontline region, home to Ukraine's second-largest city, has been repeatedly bombarded throughout the war. As conflict continues, the resilience and endurance of the local population remain tested with each new offensive.

