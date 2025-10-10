Reviving Power: Sawalkote Hydro Project Secures Environmental Clearance

The Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir has received crucial environmental clearance, marking a significant step in India's strategy to utilize its share of western river waters fully. The clearance comes after decades of delay, largely attributed to environmental and diplomatic challenges.

The 1,856-megawatt project is part of India's response to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following tensions with Pakistan. Estimated to cost Rs 31,380 crore, the project is set to bolster power supply and enhance grid stability in northern states, despite its potential environmental and social impacts.

The NHPC-led development involves constructing a roller-compacted concrete dam standing 192.5 meters high and underground powerhouses designed to generate about 7,534 million units annually. While offering potential energy benefits, the project will affect 13 villages and displace approximately 1,500 families, prompting comprehensive rehabilitation plans.

