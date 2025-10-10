Left Menu

Reviving Power: Sawalkote Hydro Project Secures Environmental Clearance

The Centre has approved environmental clearance for the 1,856-MW Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir. The project, stalled for decades, gains fresh momentum after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. It promises major power supply benefits but poses environmental and social challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:36 IST
Reviving Power: Sawalkote Hydro Project Secures Environmental Clearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir has received crucial environmental clearance, marking a significant step in India's strategy to utilize its share of western river waters fully. The clearance comes after decades of delay, largely attributed to environmental and diplomatic challenges.

The 1,856-megawatt project is part of India's response to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following tensions with Pakistan. Estimated to cost Rs 31,380 crore, the project is set to bolster power supply and enhance grid stability in northern states, despite its potential environmental and social impacts.

The NHPC-led development involves constructing a roller-compacted concrete dam standing 192.5 meters high and underground powerhouses designed to generate about 7,534 million units annually. While offering potential energy benefits, the project will affect 13 villages and displace approximately 1,500 families, prompting comprehensive rehabilitation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan Steps Forward: Diplomats to India

Afghan Steps Forward: Diplomats to India

 India
2
Political Clash in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation

Political Clash in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation

 India
3
Strategic Shifts: Key Political Figures Switch Allegiances Ahead of Bihar Elections

Strategic Shifts: Key Political Figures Switch Allegiances Ahead of Bihar El...

 India
4
Israeli Military Advises Gaza Residents on Safety Protocols

Israeli Military Advises Gaza Residents on Safety Protocols

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025