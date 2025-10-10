Left Menu

Malaysia's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Tax Reforms and Strategic Investments Chart Future Course

Malaysia plans to enhance tax collection and improve social protection in 2026 with a record budget of 470 billion ringgit. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim introduces new carbon and sin taxes. The reforms aim to spur growth in specific sectors and reduce reliance on oil income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:16 IST
Malaysia's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Tax Reforms and Strategic Investments Chart Future Course
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster economic stability amid global uncertainties, Malaysia is set to enhance its tax collection and strengthen social protection systems next year, as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced in parliament on Friday. The 2026 budget features a record 470 billion ringgit allocation, which integrates investments from various state-linked entities.

The increased budget reflects Malaysia's commitment to reducing its deficit while pursuing economic development goals outlined in a five-year plan. Anwar spotlighted fiscal discipline and institutional strengthening as crucial paths for the nation's long-term sustainability. Noteworthy in this budget are the proposed carbon and higher 'sin' taxes.

Further measures, including the removal of certain subsidies and a focus on growth sectors like semiconductors and digital technology, illustrate Malaysia's shift towards a diversified revenue base, moving away from oil dependency. An anticipated dividend decrease from Petronas signifies a pivotal moment in this fiscal strategy as the government also aims to leverage international partnerships for rare earths development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

 Global
2
Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

 India
3
Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

 South Korea
4
Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025