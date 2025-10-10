Left Menu

Massive Russian Assault Leads to Power Cuts in Ukraine

A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's energy grid resulted in temporary power outages for over one million people. In Kyiv alone, 420,000 families experienced power disruptions, although energy firm DTEK assured that power has been restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:07 IST
A massive Russian assault on Ukraine's energy system on Friday led to temporary power outages affecting more than one million citizens, according to data from local authorities and calculated by Reuters. The attack led to significant disruptions across the country.

In Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, at least 420,000 families were impacted by the power cuts. The Ukrainian private energy company, DTEK, confirmed the large-scale outage but announced that power services have since been restored to the affected areas.

This attack underscores the ongoing vulnerability of Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid heightened tensions in the region. Efforts to stabilize and protect the energy grid remain a critical focus for Ukrainian authorities and private sector partners.

