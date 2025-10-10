Canara Robeco IPO: Strong Investor Interest Despite Full Offer-for-Sale Structure

On the second day of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company's public offer, the subscription rate reached 48%, as investors showed considerable interest in the IPO.

This capital-raising exercise comprises a complete offer for sale, totaling 4.98 crore equity shares, without a fresh issue component. Prominent shareholders, Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V., are selling 2.59 crore and 2.39 crore shares, respectively.

The IPO, pegged at Rs 1,326 crore, will end on October 13, while retail investors have already subscribed to 74% of their allocated portion.

(With inputs from agencies.)