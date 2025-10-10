Uttarakhand CM's Anti-Corruption Drive Intensifies Amid Irregularities
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reinforces strict anti-corruption measures. Following allegations of malpractice, the government accelerates investigations, including recent case in Haridwar. Arrests and accountability in exams and land purchases are prioritized, with current and former officials facing inquiries. A record of anti-cheating initiatives highlights CM's commitment to transparency.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated his administration's unwavering stance on corruption, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards irregularities. In a press release, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) underscored that any discovered misconduct would be severely punished, regardless of the official's rank.
In light of these principles, the Uttarakhand government has expedited actions concerning an investigation into land purchase irregularities by Haridwar Municipal Corporation. Three officials, including the then-District Magistrate Karmendra Singh, face departmental proceedings. Meanwhile, Ajayveer Singh, a sub-divisional magistrate currently suspended, is undergoing disciplinary action under state regulations.
To ensure impartiality, Dr. Anand Srivastava has been appointed to lead the inquiry against Ajayveer Singh, while Sachin Kurve will investigate misconduct by other officials. This move aligns with CM Dhami's rapid response to a recent exam paper leak, aiming to enhance youth-focused transparency and accountability.
