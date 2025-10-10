Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds College Student's Tragic Death

A 20-year-old woman was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at her home. The absence of a suicide note and erased phone data deepens the mystery. Her friends mention a recent acquaintance who is currently untraceable. Police are seeking him for further information.

Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:40 IST
The tragic death of a 20-year-old woman, who was found hung at her residence, has left authorities searching for answers. With no suicide note and her phone data missing, the reasons behind this untimely demise remain unclear.

According to her friends, the young woman was associated with a man who had previously acted as a referee at a college sporting event. Their connection was apparent through social media and at college gatherings, especially over the past two months.

Efforts to locate this individual have so far been unsuccessful. Police are hopeful that he may hold crucial information regarding the circumstances leading to her death.

