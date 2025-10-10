Market Turbulence Ahead: Stocks Tumble Amid Trade Tensions

Global stock markets faced a sharp downturn as President Donald Trump's recent comments regarding increased tariffs on Chinese imports rattled investors worldwide. The Nasdaq suffered a decline of more than 2%, with the technology sector and Chinese firms' shares witnessing significant losses on Wall Street.

Trump's announcement, made via a social media post, signaled a possible revival of the trade war with China, adding to market uncertainties. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 also registered notable point declines, indicating widespread investor concern over high market valuations.

The U.S. dollar weakened, and Treasury yields fell, compounding the financial market's volatile environment. Throughout Europe, shares closed lower, erasing gains, while Japan dealt with its political and currency challenges amid global economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)