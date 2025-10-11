Trade Turbulence: Stocks Slide Amid Tariff Talks

On Friday, markets took a hit, with major U.S. stock indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each dropping more than 2%, spurred by President Donald Trump's consideration of a "massive increase" in tariffs on Chinese goods. This news sent technology stocks tumbling, with semiconductor stocks plummeting by 5.4%.

The impact was not limited to American markets; European stocks also slid, erasing weekly gains after Trump's statement. The STOXX 600 suffered its worst decline in over a month. With U.S. government operations stalled due to a federal shutdown, Treasury yields decreased, further emphasizing market uncertainty.

In commodities, oil prices fell due to lowered demand outlooks, while gold reached a significant milestone, reacting to economic anxieties. Worldwide, currencies fluctuated, and political shifts in Japan and France also contributed to market volatility, underscoring the far-reaching consequences of escalating trade tensions.

