U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

Global markets reeled as President Trump's announcement to increase tariffs on Chinese goods and impose export controls triggered major market turmoil. U.S. stocks saw significant declines, led by losses in technology shares. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar fell, while commodity-linked currencies dropped amidst heightened trade war concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:42 IST
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs
On Friday, global markets experienced a tumultuous turn as President Donald Trump intensified trade tensions by announcing increased tariffs on Chinese goods to 100% and introducing export controls against critical software. The bold move, reacting to China's newly imposed export limits on rare earth minerals, triggered the largest one-day percentage declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since mid-April.

Technology stocks led the descent, with major players like Alibaba and JD.com seeing sharp losses. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 878.82 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also suffering heavy hits. Concerns over a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and its impact on the economy rippled across global stock markets.

The dramatic market response followed Trump's social media hints at further impending levies and amplified worries about canceled talks with President Xi Jinping. In the bond market, Treasury yields reached multi-week lows as investors sought safety, while fluctuations in currency markets raised volatility concerns globally.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

