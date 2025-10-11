USTR Adjusts Maritime Fees Amid US-China Trade Tensions
The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced modifications to fees applicable to foreign-built maritime carriers. Amid U.S.-China trade tensions, the proposed fees aim to counter China's maritime influence. Adjustments include reduced fees for vehicle carriers and removal of LNG license suspension provisions, alongside proposing tariffs on certain Chinese cargo equipment.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office has announced changes to maritime fees affecting foreign-built vehicle carriers and LNG vessels. These modifications come as part of broader efforts to counter China's growing maritime influence.
The adjusted fees, set to be $46 per net ton from October 14, were initially proposed at $150 per net ton but faced industry pushback for being too high. A subsequent proposal had set the fees at $14 per net ton. Additionally, retroactive to April 17, a provision allowing for the suspension of LNG export licenses has been eliminated, and some ethane and LPG carriers under long-term charters are exempt from fees.
These moves follow earlier proposals aimed at reviving U.S. shipbuilding but have been diluted due to concerns from industry over punitive measures. On a related note, China announced levies against U.S. port fees affecting China-linked ships. Separately, USTR has imposed tariffs on certain Chinese cargo handling equipment while sparing ship-to-shore cranes ordered before April 17 to avoid impacting domestic carriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
