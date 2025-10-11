USTR Adjusts Maritime Fees Amid US-China Trade Tensions

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has announced changes to maritime fees affecting foreign-built vehicle carriers and LNG vessels. These modifications come as part of broader efforts to counter China's growing maritime influence.

The adjusted fees, set to be $46 per net ton from October 14, were initially proposed at $150 per net ton but faced industry pushback for being too high. A subsequent proposal had set the fees at $14 per net ton. Additionally, retroactive to April 17, a provision allowing for the suspension of LNG export licenses has been eliminated, and some ethane and LPG carriers under long-term charters are exempt from fees.

These moves follow earlier proposals aimed at reviving U.S. shipbuilding but have been diluted due to concerns from industry over punitive measures. On a related note, China announced levies against U.S. port fees affecting China-linked ships. Separately, USTR has imposed tariffs on certain Chinese cargo handling equipment while sparing ship-to-shore cranes ordered before April 17 to avoid impacting domestic carriers.

