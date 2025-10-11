BSF Stops Smuggler Assault, Neutralizes Contraband Attempts

On Friday, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was compelled to open fire in self-defense when confronted by a group of 15-20 smugglers near the Kalamchera Border Outpost (BOP) at approximately 8:45 pm. The assailants attempted to snatch his weapon during a routine patrol aimed at thwarting contraband smuggling.

The confrontation escalated when the BSF patrol intervened to stop illegal trafficking activities. The attackers surrounded and assaulted the personnel, prompting the BSF jawan to fire three rounds from his rifle. One attacker, Suman Mia, identified as the son of Abul Kasim from Kalamchoura village, was hit in the chest and is currently in serious condition at GB Hospital, Agartala.

In related operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF officers successfully intercepted multiple smuggling attempts in Tripura, resulting in the seizure of contraband goods valued at Rs 8.5 lakh and the rescue of 17 cattle. These efforts were part of broader anti-smuggling measures implemented by BSF units based at the Salbagan Headquarters in Agartala.

(With inputs from agencies.)