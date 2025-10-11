Left Menu

BSF Stops Smuggler Assault, Neutralizes Contraband Attempts

A BSF personnel fired at smugglers in self-defense at Kalamchera BOP, injuring one attacker. The incident occurred during an effort to prevent contraband smuggling. BSF also thwarted smuggling operations, seizing goods worth Rs 8.5 lakh and rescuing cattle across Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:24 IST
BSF Stops Smuggler Assault, Neutralizes Contraband Attempts
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was compelled to open fire in self-defense when confronted by a group of 15-20 smugglers near the Kalamchera Border Outpost (BOP) at approximately 8:45 pm. The assailants attempted to snatch his weapon during a routine patrol aimed at thwarting contraband smuggling.

The confrontation escalated when the BSF patrol intervened to stop illegal trafficking activities. The attackers surrounded and assaulted the personnel, prompting the BSF jawan to fire three rounds from his rifle. One attacker, Suman Mia, identified as the son of Abul Kasim from Kalamchoura village, was hit in the chest and is currently in serious condition at GB Hospital, Agartala.

In related operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF officers successfully intercepted multiple smuggling attempts in Tripura, resulting in the seizure of contraband goods valued at Rs 8.5 lakh and the rescue of 17 cattle. These efforts were part of broader anti-smuggling measures implemented by BSF units based at the Salbagan Headquarters in Agartala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full Slate

Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full ...

 India
2
Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan: Champion of Democracy

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan: Champion of Democracy

 India
3
Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

 Global
4
ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money laundering charges: Sources.

ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money launde...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025