JKNC Reveals Rajya Sabha Candidates Amid Statehood Restoration Deliberations

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference announced three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi in the fray. Concurrently, the Supreme Court granted the Centre four more weeks to respond to pleas for restoring the region's statehood.

Updated: 11-10-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has unveiled its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the Union Territory, naming Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi. The decision for a fourth candidate is pending, expected to be announced shortly.

Nasir Aslam Wani, the Chief Minister's Advisor, clarified that JKNC president Farooq Abdullah has opted not to contest the Rajya Sabha polls as he is considered more beneficial to the region by remaining in Jammu and Kashmir. Wani emphasized that Abdullah's experience and guidance are vital for the region at this time.

In a parallel development, the Supreme Court extended by four weeks the deadline for the Centre to respond to petitions concerning the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted progress in the region despite incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting ongoing consultations between the Centre and the local government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

