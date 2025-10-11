Alwar Resident Caught Spying for Pakistani ISI
An Alwar resident, Mangat Singh, was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI. Singh was reportedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani handler. Authorities began surveillance after Operation Sindoor. Another suspect, Jivan Khan, was arrested in Jaisalmer. Investigations continue.
In a shocking revelation, an Alwar resident, Mangat Singh, has been arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The arrest comes under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, as confirmed by local police.
According to authorities, Singh's activities came under scrutiny during an extensive surveillance operation in Alwar's cantonment area, set in motion after Operation Sindoor. Investigations revealed that Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani handler using the alias Isha Sharma, who enticed him with monetary offers to extract sensitive information.
Sources indicate Mangat Singh had been in contact with his Pakistani handlers via social media for the past two years. Meanwhile, in a related incident in August, Jivan Khan from Jaisalmer was detained on similar spying charges. Khan's mobile phone analysis revealed suspicious activity, corroborating his attempt to re-enter a military station. Further investigations are ongoing.
