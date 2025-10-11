Left Menu

Alwar Resident Caught Spying for Pakistani ISI

An Alwar resident, Mangat Singh, was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI. Singh was reportedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani handler. Authorities began surveillance after Operation Sindoor. Another suspect, Jivan Khan, was arrested in Jaisalmer. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 08:51 IST
Alwar Resident Caught Spying for Pakistani ISI
Mangat Singh, accused of spying for ISI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, an Alwar resident, Mangat Singh, has been arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The arrest comes under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, as confirmed by local police.

According to authorities, Singh's activities came under scrutiny during an extensive surveillance operation in Alwar's cantonment area, set in motion after Operation Sindoor. Investigations revealed that Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani handler using the alias Isha Sharma, who enticed him with monetary offers to extract sensitive information.

Sources indicate Mangat Singh had been in contact with his Pakistani handlers via social media for the past two years. Meanwhile, in a related incident in August, Jivan Khan from Jaisalmer was detained on similar spying charges. Khan's mobile phone analysis revealed suspicious activity, corroborating his attempt to re-enter a military station. Further investigations are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full Slate

Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full ...

 India
2
Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan: Champion of Democracy

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan: Champion of Democracy

 India
3
Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

 Global
4
ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money laundering charges: Sources.

ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money launde...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025