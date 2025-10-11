Left Menu

Seat Sharing Talks in NDA and LJP Underway as Bihar Polls Loom

As Bihar assembly polls near, seat-sharing talks continue among major political players. The LJP (Ram Vilas) held a meeting where party chief Chirag Paswan was empowered to decide seat allocations. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha dismissed media claims of consensus, highlighting ongoing negotiations within the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:50 IST
Seat Sharing Talks in NDA and LJP Underway as Bihar Polls Loom
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) convened a pivotal meeting led by party chief Chirag Paswan, emphasizing the ongoing seat-sharing discussions in anticipation of the Bihar assembly elections.

Chirag Paswan has been authorized to make the final decisions on seat allocations, amid still-ongoing negotiations, according to MP Shambhavi Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha denied media reports of seat-sharing consensus within the NDA, underscoring that talks are in progress as he heads to New Delhi for further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

 India
2
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
4
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025