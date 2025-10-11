Seat Sharing Talks in NDA and LJP Underway as Bihar Polls Loom

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) convened a pivotal meeting led by party chief Chirag Paswan, emphasizing the ongoing seat-sharing discussions in anticipation of the Bihar assembly elections.

Chirag Paswan has been authorized to make the final decisions on seat allocations, amid still-ongoing negotiations, according to MP Shambhavi Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha denied media reports of seat-sharing consensus within the NDA, underscoring that talks are in progress as he heads to New Delhi for further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)