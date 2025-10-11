Seat Sharing Talks in NDA and LJP Underway as Bihar Polls Loom
As Bihar assembly polls near, seat-sharing talks continue among major political players. The LJP (Ram Vilas) held a meeting where party chief Chirag Paswan was empowered to decide seat allocations. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha dismissed media claims of consensus, highlighting ongoing negotiations within the NDA.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) convened a pivotal meeting led by party chief Chirag Paswan, emphasizing the ongoing seat-sharing discussions in anticipation of the Bihar assembly elections.
Chirag Paswan has been authorized to make the final decisions on seat allocations, amid still-ongoing negotiations, according to MP Shambhavi Chaudhary.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha denied media reports of seat-sharing consensus within the NDA, underscoring that talks are in progress as he heads to New Delhi for further discussions.
